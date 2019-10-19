Signaturefd LLC Acquires 3,645 Shares of Woori Financial Group Inc (NYSE:WF)

Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Woori Financial Group Inc (NYSE:WF) by 59.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,768 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,645 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Woori Financial Group were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of Woori Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Woori Financial Group by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,105 shares of the bank’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 3,305 shares during the period. Strategic Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Woori Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Woori Financial Group by 193.5% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,354 shares of the bank’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 5,508 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Woori Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $307,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on WF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Woori Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 27th. ValuEngine raised Woori Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

WF stock traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.28. 21,903 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,787. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.61. Woori Financial Group Inc has a 1-year low of $27.59 and a 1-year high of $44.56. The company has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Woori Financial Group (NYSE:WF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The bank reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter. Woori Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 16.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter.

Woori Financial Group Company Profile

Woori Financial Group Inc provides commercial banking products and services to retail and individual customers, and corporations. The company offers salary, fixed deposit, savings, and ordinary and business deposit products; and professional, deposit mortgage, apartment, and mortgage loans, as well as corporate operating, facility, and policy loans.

