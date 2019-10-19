Signaturefd LLC Has $235,000 Position in Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI)

Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,354 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Kavar Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hudock Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Johnson Controls International by 2,231.4% during the second quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Johnson Controls International by 227.3% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 91.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:JCI traded down $0.73 on Friday, hitting $41.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,084,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,253,538. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.94. Johnson Controls International PLC has a one year low of $28.30 and a one year high of $44.65.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.33 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 22.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International PLC will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is 36.75%.

Several research analysts recently commented on JCI shares. ValuEngine cut Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Johnson Controls International from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Johnson Controls International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.89.

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.05, for a total value of $96,715.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 20,024 shares in the company, valued at $842,009.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Jeffrey M. Williams sold 52,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.91, for a total value of $2,259,426.05. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 94,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,055,252.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 169,391 shares of company stock worth $7,329,657 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Profile

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Technologies & Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems, controls systems, integrated electronic security systems, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, to non-residential building and industrial applications.

