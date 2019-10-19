Signaturefd LLC Has $332,000 Holdings in Athene Holding Ltd (NYSE:ATH)

Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Athene Holding Ltd (NYSE:ATH) by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,905 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Athene were worth $332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ATH. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Athene in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its stake in shares of Athene by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 3,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Ellington Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Athene in the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. World Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Athene in the 2nd quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Athene by 54.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,090 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares during the period. 70.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Athene news, CEO James Richard Belardi purchased 40,000 shares of Athene stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert L. Borden sold 3,000 shares of Athene stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total value of $113,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,095,203. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,212,480 in the last 90 days. 8.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE ATH traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $40.99. The company had a trading volume of 1,245,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,887,965. The company has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a PE ratio of 7.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Athene Holding Ltd has a one year low of $36.00 and a one year high of $49.09.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Athene had a return on equity of 12.84% and a net margin of 16.27%. Athene’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Athene Holding Ltd will post 7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Athene from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Athene in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Athene from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Athene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Athene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Athene has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.90.

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products in the United States and Bermuda. It offers fixed deferred, immediate, and payout annuities; and funding agreements and pension risk transfer products to institutional investors. The company's products are designed for individuals and institutions seeking to fund retirement needs.

