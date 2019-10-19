Signaturefd LLC Purchases 190 Shares of NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Signaturefd LLC grew its position in NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 8.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,464 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 196.1% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,020,470 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $490,104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,324,672 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 221.9% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,747,433 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $268,177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893,827 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 581.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,665,036 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $260,134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,273,799 shares in the last quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 14.3% during the second quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,000,000 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $195,220,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PointState Capital LP bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the second quarter worth about $130,046,000. Institutional investors own 74.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Keith M. Shull sold 4,569 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.53, for a total value of $482,166.57. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,454,519.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Peter L. Bonfield sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.36, for a total value of $983,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 24,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,400,377.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,765 shares of company stock worth $1,919,522 in the last 90 days.

NASDAQ:NXPI traded down $0.80 on Friday, hitting $109.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,886,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,719,054. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $107.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.25. NXP Semiconductors NV has a one year low of $67.62 and a one year high of $113.50.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 22.22% and a net margin of 23.10%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors NV will post 6.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a $0.375 dividend. This is a positive change from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.25%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on NXPI shares. Evercore ISI upgraded NXP Semiconductors from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, July 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $125.00 target price on NXP Semiconductors and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Raymond James started coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a report on Monday, August 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital set a $130.00 target price on NXP Semiconductors and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. NXP Semiconductors has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.90.

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; battery cell controllers; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

