Signaturefd LLC Sells 2,019 Shares of Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Signaturefd LLC lessened its stake in shares of Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,019 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHW. United Bank grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 7.9% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 15,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter valued at $3,325,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Charles Schwab by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 18,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $786,000 after buying an additional 3,547 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter valued at $1,805,000. Finally, First Financial Bank Trust Division grew its position in Charles Schwab by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 73,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,950,000 after buying an additional 4,882 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SCHW shares. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $43.50 in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective (down from $57.00) on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.15.

Charles Schwab stock traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,393,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,458,346. Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.58 and a fifty-two week high of $49.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.57 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.32.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.05. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 20.85% and a net margin of 35.12%. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. Charles Schwab’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 105,422 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total transaction of $4,430,886.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 3,740 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.97, for a total value of $145,747.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 219,677 shares of company stock valued at $8,993,241. 10.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

