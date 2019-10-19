Sippican Capital Advisors Cuts Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Sippican Capital Advisors decreased its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,703 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 107 shares during the period. Sippican Capital Advisors’ holdings in Apple were worth $829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AAPL. Avondale Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Apple by 25.4% in the second quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 316 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 2,245.0% in the second quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 469 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apple by 64.2% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 565 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Belvedere Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the second quarter worth $119,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Apple by 339.1% in the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 764 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,376 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.47, for a total transaction of $951,648.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 17,500 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.69, for a total transaction of $3,529,575.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,150,783 shares in the company, valued at $232,101,423.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 450,140 shares of company stock valued at $95,606,404. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL traded up $1.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $236.41. 21,772,221 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,664,976. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $142.00 and a 1-year high of $238.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,063.27 billion, a PE ratio of 19.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $220.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $204.27.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.08. Apple had a net margin of 21.50% and a return on equity of 52.13%. The company had revenue of $53.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 11.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $209.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Monness Crespi & Hardt restated a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 price target (up previously from $245.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Maxim Group dropped their price target on shares of Apple from $211.00 to $204.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.65.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

