Sirius International Insurance Group (NYSE:SG) Hits New 1-Year Low at $6.83

Sirius International Insurance Group (NYSE:SG)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $6.83 and last traded at $7.59, with a volume of 16775 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.43.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.40 and a 200-day moving average of $11.37.

Sirius International Insurance Group (NYSE:SG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $441.00 million during the quarter.

In other news, CEO Kernan V. Oberting bought 36,682 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.93 per share, with a total value of $327,570.26. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,646 shares in the company, valued at $1,175,598.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kernan V. Oberting bought 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 91,982 shares of company stock worth $873,070.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Sirius International Insurance Group stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Sirius International Insurance Group (NYSE:SG) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 139,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,588,000. Morgan Stanley owned 0.12% of Sirius International Insurance Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Sirius International Insurance Group, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides multi-line reinsurance and insurance products in Bermuda and internationally. The company underwrites insurance and reinsurance products for property, accident and health, aviation and space, trade credit, marine and energy, agriculture, casualty, surety, property, environmental, medical travel, contingency, terrorism, cargo lines, and other exposures, as well as offers administration services.

