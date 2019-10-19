SK Telecom Co Ltd (NYSE:SKM) Shares Sold by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. cut its stake in shares of SK Telecom Co Ltd (NYSE:SKM) by 10.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,323 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 8,219 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in SK Telecom were worth $1,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SK Telecom by 7.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,254,172 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $55,791,000 after acquiring an additional 159,174 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of SK Telecom by 8.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 24,889 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,998 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of SK Telecom by 5.9% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 95,478 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,363,000 after acquiring an additional 5,315 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of SK Telecom by 8.7% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,282,169 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $56,484,000 after acquiring an additional 183,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holowesko Partners Ltd. increased its position in shares of SK Telecom by 975.4% during the second quarter. Holowesko Partners Ltd. now owns 306,500 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $7,586,000 after acquiring an additional 278,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SKM opened at $22.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.05. SK Telecom Co Ltd has a one year low of $21.22 and a one year high of $28.56. The firm has a market cap of $14.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.32.

SKM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SK Telecom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SK Telecom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of SK Telecom from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

SK Telecom Company Profile

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea. It operates in four segments: Cellular Services, Fixed-Line Telecommunication Services, E-Commerce Services, and Other Businesses. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission services; cellular global roaming services; interconnection services; Internet of Things solutions; and platform services, as well as sells smartphones and basic phones, tablets and other Internet access devices, and wearable devices.

