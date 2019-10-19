SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.33 EPS

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($1.33), Fidelity Earnings reports. SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 15.37%. The firm had revenue of $248.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.02 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of SLG stock opened at $80.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The company has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.45. SL Green Realty has a one year low of $75.46 and a one year high of $97.59.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. This represents a yield of 4.2%. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.36%.

In other SL Green Realty news, Director Edwin T. Burton III sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $567,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,652. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SLG shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of SL Green Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $106.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Barclays set a $107.00 price objective on shares of SL Green Realty and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $84.50 to $78.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.26.

SL Green Realty Company Profile

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and New York City's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of March 31, 2019, SL Green held interests in 96 Manhattan buildings totaling 46.4 million square feet.

