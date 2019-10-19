Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) Price Target Raised to $29.00

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) had its price objective boosted by UBS Group from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their target price on shares of Sleep Number from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Sleep Number from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sleep Number from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, October 12th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Sleep Number from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Sleep Number from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Sleep Number presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $41.75.

NASDAQ SNBR traded up $0.43 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.73. 735,556 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 695,339. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.99. Sleep Number has a 12-month low of $30.44 and a 12-month high of $52.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.23, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.14.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $474.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.06 million. Sleep Number had a net margin of 5.08% and a negative return on equity of 60.10%. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sleep Number will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sleep Number news, Director Jean Michel Valette sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total transaction of $1,287,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Shelly Radue Ibach sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.87, for a total transaction of $1,954,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Sleep Number during the third quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sleep Number by 13.5% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 10,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Sleep Number by 119.3% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 22,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 12,256 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Sleep Number by 47.5% during the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 52,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after purchasing an additional 16,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Sleep Number by 692.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 37,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 32,591 shares in the last quarter.

Sleep Number Company Profile

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. It designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, bases, and bedding accessories under the Sleep Number name. The company also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; and pillows, temperature-balancing products, beds for kids, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name.

