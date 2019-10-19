Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $52.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Sleep Number Corporation transformed the mattress industry with the idea that ‘one size does not fit all’ when it comes to sleep. Today, the company is the leader in sleep innovation and was ranked Highest in Customer Satisfaction with Mattresses by J.D. Power. Their investments over the past five years have further differentiated their brand and strengthened their three competitive advantages: proprietary innovations that provide meaningful sleep benefits for their customers; ongoing customer relationships that are enabled by their direct-to-consumer business model; and exclusive distribution that is highly productive and fuelled by their mission-driven sales teams. Sleep Number’s business model enables one to stay focused on what is relevant to their customer while building life-long relationships with their brand. Their team of 4,000 brand ambassadors is dedicated to their mission of improving lives by individualizing sleep experiences. They are driven to improve well-being through better quality sleep. “

SNBR has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet raised Sleep Number from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Sleep Number from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub raised Sleep Number from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Sleep Number to $43.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price objective on Sleep Number from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $41.75.

SNBR traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.73. The stock had a trading volume of 735,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 695,339. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.99. Sleep Number has a 1 year low of $30.44 and a 1 year high of $52.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 25.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.14.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.15. Sleep Number had a negative return on equity of 60.10% and a net margin of 5.08%. The company had revenue of $474.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Sleep Number will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sleep Number news, Director Jean Michel Valette sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total value of $1,287,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Shelly Radue Ibach sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.87, for a total value of $1,954,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Sleep Number in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sleep Number during the 2nd quarter valued at about $85,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sleep Number during the 2nd quarter valued at about $190,000. Pitcairn Co. bought a new stake in shares of Sleep Number during the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Sleep Number by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the last quarter.

About Sleep Number

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. It designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, bases, and bedding accessories under the Sleep Number name. The company also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; and pillows, temperature-balancing products, beds for kids, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name.

