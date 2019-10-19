Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Buys 34,345 Shares of NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP boosted its stake in NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,119,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,345 shares during the quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP owned about 2.64% of NN worth $7,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in NN by 0.9% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 6,352,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,004,000 after purchasing an additional 58,900 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in NN by 2.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,026,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,541,000 after purchasing an additional 63,287 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its holdings in NN by 1.1% in the second quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 2,163,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,120,000 after purchasing an additional 22,900 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in NN by 3.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 493,835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,819,000 after purchasing an additional 17,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in NN by 1.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 488,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,764,000 after purchasing an additional 6,816 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

Get NN alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NNBR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. BidaskClub upgraded NN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded NN from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.44.

Shares of NN stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 118,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,166. NN, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.55 and a 12 month high of $12.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.04 and a 200 day moving average of $7.98. The company has a market capitalization of $314.79 million, a PE ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.02). NN had a positive return on equity of 8.04% and a negative net margin of 30.86%. The business had revenue of $221.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that NN, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. NN’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.93%.

NN Profile

NN, Inc, a diversified industrial company, designs and manufactures high-precision components and assemblies in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, South America, and internationally. It operates through Autocam Precision Components Group and Precision Engineered Products Group segments.

Further Reading: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NNBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR).

Receive News & Ratings for NN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.