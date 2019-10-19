Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Buys 870 Shares of Integer Holdings Corp (NYSE:ITGR)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP boosted its stake in Integer Holdings Corp (NYSE:ITGR) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 151,777 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 870 shares during the period. Integer accounts for approximately 1.2% of Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP owned 0.46% of Integer worth $11,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Integer by 1.3% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 10,216 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in Integer by 6.2% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,278 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Integer by 1.7% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,737 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $985,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Integer by 0.8% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 51,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,280,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Integer by 0.9% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 46,554 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,907,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. 98.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ITGR traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $74.99. 174,575 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 171,866. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $75.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 19.73 and a beta of 1.05. Integer Holdings Corp has a 1-year low of $67.72 and a 1-year high of $92.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $314.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.50 million. Integer had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 15.73%. Integer’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Integer Holdings Corp will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 6,000 shares of Integer stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.19, for a total transaction of $481,140.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,240,940.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ITGR. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Integer in a report on Friday, August 2nd. ValuEngine lowered Integer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Integer has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.57.

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for vascular, cardiac surgery, and structural heart diseases; peripheral vascular, neurovascular, urology, and oncology products; and electrophysiology, infusion therapy, and hemodialysis products.

