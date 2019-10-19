Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Grows Stock Holdings in Washington Federal Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP raised its stake in Washington Federal Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 234,121 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s holdings in Washington Federal were worth $8,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Washington Federal in the 3rd quarter valued at about $239,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Washington Federal in the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,464,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Washington Federal in the 3rd quarter valued at about $147,000. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Washington Federal in the 3rd quarter valued at about $998,000. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Washington Federal in the 3rd quarter valued at about $143,000. 84.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:WAFD traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 162,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,451. Washington Federal Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.67 and a 52 week high of $38.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.26.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The bank reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. Washington Federal had a net margin of 28.65% and a return on equity of 10.47%. The business had revenue of $136.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Washington Federal Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on WAFD shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Washington Federal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Washington Federal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $34.00 price target on shares of Washington Federal and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Washington Federal Profile

Washington Federal, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

