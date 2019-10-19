Smith Micro Software Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:SMSI)

Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Traders acquired 5,038 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 809% compared to the average daily volume of 554 call options.

In other news, CFO Timothy C. Huffmyer sold 42,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.48, for a total transaction of $230,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 239,343 shares in the company, valued at $1,311,599.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas G. Campbell sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.19, for a total transaction of $123,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $229,030. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 24.79% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Smith Micro Software by 3.4% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 109,336 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 3,623 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Smith Micro Software by 14.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 417,521 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 52,439 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Smith Micro Software by 26.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 933,710 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,839,000 after acquiring an additional 194,019 shares during the period. 6.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SMSI opened at $6.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 4.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.70 and its 200 day moving average is $4.23. Smith Micro Software has a fifty-two week low of $1.62 and a fifty-two week high of $6.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.45 million, a P/E ratio of -45.00 and a beta of 0.39.

Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The software maker reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.09. Smith Micro Software had a net margin of 15.99% and a return on equity of 26.71%. The company had revenue of $10.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.65 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Smith Micro Software will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

SMSI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Smith Micro Software in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Smith Micro Software in a research note on Friday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Smith Micro Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Smith Micro Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.58.

Smith Micro Software Company Profile

Smith Micro Software, Inc develops and sells software to simplify and enhance the mobile experience to wireless service providers, device manufacturers, and enterprise businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Wireless and Graphics.

