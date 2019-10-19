Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird restated their hold rating on shares of Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) in a report published on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $169.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SNA. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Snap-on from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $166.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Tigress Financial restated a buy rating on shares of Snap-on in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Oppenheimer set a $180.00 target price on shares of Snap-on and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Barrington Research restated a buy rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Snap-on from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Snap-on has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $173.60.

Shares of NYSE:SNA traded up $1.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $157.52. 484,125 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 394,349. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $154.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.37. Snap-on has a twelve month low of $135.29 and a twelve month high of $174.00.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $901.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $909.23 million. Snap-on had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 21.16%. Snap-on’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.88 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Snap-on will post 12.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Snap-on news, SVP Anup R. Banerjee sold 2,800 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.40, for a total value of $421,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,251.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 19,675 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.46, for a total transaction of $3,058,675.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SNA. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Snap-on in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Motco bought a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the second quarter worth about $37,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in shares of Snap-on by 34.0% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the second quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Ossiam bought a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the second quarter worth about $111,000.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial and Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, and Repair Systems & Information Group segments. The company offers hand tools, including wrenches, sockets, ratchet wrenches, pliers, screwdrivers, punches and chisels, saws and cutting tools, pruning tools, torque measuring instruments, and other products; power tools, such as cordless, pneumatic, hydraulic, and corded tools; and tool storage products comprising tool chests, roll cabinets, and other products.

