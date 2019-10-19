Societe Generale (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Societe Generale (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SOCIETE GENL FR Group is the sixth largest bank in the euro zone. Its business mix is structured around three core businesses: Retail Banking, Asset Management and Private Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking. The Group is implementing a sustainable growth policy based on the selective development of its products and services, a client-focused culture of innovation in its different markets, and sustained organic growth coupled with acquisitions. “

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on SCGLY. ValuEngine upgraded Societe Generale from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. BNP Paribas reiterated a buy rating on shares of Societe Generale in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Societe Generale from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Citigroup upgraded Societe Generale from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Societe Generale from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Societe Generale presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $44.50.

Shares of SCGLY stock opened at $5.87 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.41. Societe Generale has a twelve month low of $4.68 and a twelve month high of $8.03. The company has a market capitalization of $24.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52.

Societe Generale (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter. Societe Generale had a return on equity of 6.38% and a net margin of 14.23%. The company had revenue of $7.06 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Societe Generale will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Societe Generale

Société Générale Société anonyme provides financial services in Europe and internationally. Its primary businesses include French retail banking; international retail banking, insurance, and financial services; and global banking and investor solutions. The company offers retail banking services to individual customers, professionals, and businesses and non-profit clients under the Societe Generale, Crédit du Nord, and Boursorama Banque brands; and international retail banking and consumer credit services to individual and corporate customers in Europe, Russia, the Mediterranean Basin, and Sub-Saharan Africa.

