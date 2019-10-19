Sophos Group (LON:SOPH) Downgraded by Credit Suisse Group to Neutral

Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Sophos Group (LON:SOPH) to a neutral rating in a report released on Friday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. They currently have GBX 583 ($7.62) price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of GBX 480 ($6.27).

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Sophos Group from GBX 360 ($4.70) to GBX 420 ($5.49) and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Sophos Group from GBX 480 ($6.27) to GBX 490 ($6.40) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Liberum Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of Sophos Group in a research note on Friday, July 12th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 460 ($6.01) target price (up previously from GBX 450 ($5.88)) on shares of Sophos Group in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of Sophos Group in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 453.29 ($5.92).

SOPH stock traded down GBX 0.40 ($0.01) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 565.80 ($7.39). The stock had a trading volume of 11,146,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,150,000. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 418.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 393.47. Sophos Group has a 1-year low of GBX 273.40 ($3.57) and a 1-year high of GBX 587.23 ($7.67). The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 192.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.67.

About Sophos Group

Sophos Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides cloud-enabled end-user and network security solutions. The company offers Intercept X, which delivers endpoint protection against unknown malware, exploits, and ransomware; XG Firewall, a next generation firewall that provides unprecedented visibility for networks, users, and applications directly from the control center; Sophos Central, a unified cloud administration console for managing various Sophos products; and Cloud Optix that offers artificial intelligence-based cloud security analytics, compliance, and DevSecOps platform to provide end-to-end protection in public cloud services.

