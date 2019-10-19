Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Shares Up 6.4%

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)’s stock price shot up 6.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.18 and last traded at $2.15, 21,047,475 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 14% from the average session volume of 18,513,525 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.02.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SWN. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $2.83 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Capital One Financial raised shares of Southwestern Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $2.00 to $1.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $2.00 to $2.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $2.50 price objective (down from $3.00) on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.40.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.97, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.10.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The energy company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). Southwestern Energy had a return on equity of 19.16% and a net margin of 26.70%. The company had revenue of $667.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $851.21 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Southwestern Energy will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Julian Mark Bott bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.90 per share, with a total value of $47,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider William J. Way bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.91 per share, with a total value of $191,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 771,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,473,301.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 126,250 shares of company stock valued at $240,638. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SWN. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its stake in Southwestern Energy by 46.1% in the third quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 735,737 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 232,136 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Southwestern Energy by 32.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 22,015 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 5,422 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Southwestern Energy in the third quarter valued at about $375,000. XR Securities LLC acquired a new position in Southwestern Energy in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in Southwestern Energy in the third quarter valued at about $184,000.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas reservoirs located in Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

