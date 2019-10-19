SparksPay Hits Market Cap of $18,027.00 (SPK)

SparksPay (CURRENCY:SPK) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 19th. SparksPay has a total market cap of $18,027.00 and $53.00 worth of SparksPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, SparksPay has traded 15.1% lower against the dollar. One SparksPay coin can now be purchased for about $0.0033 or 0.00000041 BTC on popular exchanges including SouthXchange, Trade Satoshi and Stocks.Exchange.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Red Pulse (RPX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000234 BTC.

THEKEY (TKY) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000017 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000918 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000558 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000348 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000048 BTC.

SparksPay Coin Profile

SPK is a POW/Masternode coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 22nd, 2017. SparksPay’s total supply is 6,310,817 coins and its circulating supply is 5,483,098 coins. The Reddit community for SparksPay is /r/SparksCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SparksPay’s official Twitter account is @SparksPayIO and its Facebook page is accessible here. SparksPay’s official message board is medium.com/SparksPay. SparksPay’s official website is sparkspay.io.

SparksPay Coin Trading

SparksPay can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange, Trade Satoshi and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparksPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SparksPay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SparksPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

