SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB) Shares Sold by Integrated Capital Management Inc.

Integrated Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB) by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 550,978 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,269 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 17.2% of Integrated Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Integrated Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $19,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SPIB. Country Trust Bank acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Astor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. G&S Capital LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 46.4% during the third quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 1,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 199.1% during the second quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 178.1% during the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 2,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 1,603 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPIB opened at $35.26 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.24 and a 200-day moving average of $34.74. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $32.70 and a 52-week high of $35.48.

