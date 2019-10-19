SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM) Shares Sold by Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC cut its position in SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM) by 11.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 368 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF were worth $89,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,344,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,325,000 after acquiring an additional 15,776 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF by 115.8% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,159,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,532,000 after acquiring an additional 622,212 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF by 104.3% in the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 1,111,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,066,000 after acquiring an additional 567,661 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF by 13.2% in the second quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,051,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,221,000 after acquiring an additional 122,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF by 36.2% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,026,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,441,000 after acquiring an additional 272,508 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPSM opened at $30.19 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.22. SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $24.79 and a 1 year high of $31.73.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were paid a $0.1248 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th.

