SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 83.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,073,613 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,476,079 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 1.58% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $80,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 79.3% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $40,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $74,000. WealthStone Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 16.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter.

SPYG opened at $38.90 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.31 and a fifty-two week high of $40.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.54.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th were issued a $0.142 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a yield of 1.4%.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

