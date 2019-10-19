SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) is Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s Largest Position

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,176 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust makes up about 5.0% of Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust were worth $18,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Atwater Malick LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 43.2% in the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management grew its stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $90,000.

SPY stock opened at $298.09 on Friday. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust has a one year low of $233.76 and a one year high of $302.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $296.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $291.97.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be paid a $1.3836 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th. This represents a yield of 1.8%.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment trust. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Trust seeks to achieve this investment objective by holding a portfolio of the common stocks that are included in the Index (the Portfolio), with the weight of each stock in the Portfolio substantially corresponding to the weight of such stock in the Index.

