SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) Shares Sold by Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV trimmed its position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) by 2.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 408 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust comprises approximately 1.3% of Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust were worth $5,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,706,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,168,910,000 after acquiring an additional 7,924,250 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 2,245,986.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 12,802,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,971,000 after acquiring an additional 12,802,125 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,478,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,656,092,000 after acquiring an additional 540,611 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,773,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,449,751,000 after acquiring an additional 261,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 7,802,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,286,087,000 after acquiring an additional 378,185 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPY opened at $298.09 on Friday. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust has a one year low of $233.76 and a one year high of $302.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $296.17 and a 200-day moving average of $291.97.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.3836 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment trust. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Trust seeks to achieve this investment objective by holding a portfolio of the common stocks that are included in the Index (the Portfolio), with the weight of each stock in the Portfolio substantially corresponding to the weight of such stock in the Index.

