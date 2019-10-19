SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:EDIV) Shares Bought by Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:EDIV) by 36.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,645 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,395 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors’ holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 6,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 174,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,207,000 after purchasing an additional 32,789 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 76,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,091 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 64.3% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 35,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 14,037 shares during the period. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 3,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF alerts:

Shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.71. 39,231 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 100,136. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.44 and a 200 day moving average of $31.33. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.82 and a fifty-two week high of $33.31.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th were issued a dividend of $0.5948 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.7%.

Featured Article: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EDIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:EDIV).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.