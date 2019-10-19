SPX (NYSE:SPXC) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SPX Corporation (NYSE: SPXC) is, along with its subsidiaries, a diversified, global supplier of infrastructure equipment with scalable growth platforms in heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC), detection and measurement, and engineered solutions. HVAC solutions offered include cooling towers, residential and commercial boilers and comfort heating products. The detection and measurement products encompass underground locators and inspection equipment, fare collection systems, communication technologies and specialty lighting. Within the engineered solutions platform, SPX Corporation is a leading manufacturer of medium and large electrical transformers, as well as cooling towers and heat exchangers for industrial applications. With operations in 15 countries and approximately $1.5 billion in annual revenue, SPX offers a wide array of highly engineered products with strong brands. Based in Charlotte, North Carolina, SPX Corporation employs approximately 5,000 people worldwide. “

Separately, Buckingham Research upped their target price on SPX from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th.

SPX stock opened at $40.91 on Thursday. SPX has a 12 month low of $25.22 and a 12 month high of $41.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.43 and its 200-day moving average is $35.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.60 and a beta of 1.39.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.15. SPX had a return on equity of 26.81% and a net margin of 4.21%. The company had revenue of $372.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SPX will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SPX during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in SPX during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in SPX during the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in SPX by 24.8% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its position in SPX by 13.2% during the second quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 5,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. 87.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPX Company Profile

SPX Corporation supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation and cooling (HVAC), detection and measurement, power transmission and generation, and industrial markets in the United States, China, South Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: HVAC, Detection and Measurement, and Engineered Solutions.

