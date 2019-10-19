Stakenet Achieves Market Cap of $3.84 Million (XSN)

Stakenet (CURRENCY:XSN) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 19th. During the last seven days, Stakenet has traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar. Stakenet has a total market capitalization of $3.84 million and $1.32 million worth of Stakenet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stakenet coin can now be purchased for about $0.0431 or 0.00000537 BTC on exchanges including Sistemkoin, Livecoin and Cryptopia.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.96 or 0.00847319 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003509 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00007535 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

Endor Protocol (EDR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000045 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000077 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Stakenet Profile

XSN is a TPoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 1st, 2016. Stakenet’s total supply is 93,641,907 coins and its circulating supply is 89,116,385 coins. Stakenet’s official message board is medium.com/stakenet. Stakenet’s official website is stakenet.io. Stakenet’s official Twitter account is @xsnofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Stakenet is /r/StakeNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Stakenet

Stakenet can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Livecoin and Sistemkoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stakenet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stakenet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stakenet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

