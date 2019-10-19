Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Craig Hallum raised shares of Stamps.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stamps.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Stamps.com from $50.00 to $62.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Stamps.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Stamps.com in a report on Friday, August 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.92.

Get Stamps.com alerts:

STMP stock traded down $1.33 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $75.58. 232,084 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 317,357. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $72.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. Stamps.com has a 52 week low of $32.54 and a 52 week high of $211.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 7.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.13.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The software maker reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $138.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.35 million. Stamps.com had a net margin of 17.98% and a return on equity of 21.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.75 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Stamps.com will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STMP. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in Stamps.com in the second quarter valued at $233,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Stamps.com by 32.1% in the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,058 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA increased its stake in Stamps.com by 3,036.2% in the second quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 2,164 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,095 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Stamps.com by 3.2% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 748,584 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,888,000 after acquiring an additional 23,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lapides Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Stamps.com by 37.0% in the second quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 22,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. 99.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stamps.com Company Profile

Stamps.com Inc provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States and Europe. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com and Endicia brands. Its solutions support various USPS mail classes, including First Class Mail, Priority Mail, Priority Mail Express, Media Mail, Parcel Select, and others.

See Also: How mutual funds make money

Receive News & Ratings for Stamps.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stamps.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.