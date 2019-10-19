Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) versus HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY) Head to Head Analysis

HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY) and Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

96.9% of HMS shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.8% of Stamps.com shares are held by institutional investors. 2.9% of HMS shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.3% of Stamps.com shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares HMS and Stamps.com’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HMS 16.08% 15.22% 10.16% Stamps.com 17.98% 21.69% 15.86%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for HMS and Stamps.com, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HMS 0 2 8 0 2.80 Stamps.com 0 4 1 0 2.20

HMS currently has a consensus price target of $42.98, indicating a potential upside of 25.25%. Stamps.com has a consensus price target of $60.30, indicating a potential downside of 20.21%. Given HMS’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe HMS is more favorable than Stamps.com.

Risk & Volatility

HMS has a beta of 1.22, meaning that its share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Stamps.com has a beta of 1.13, meaning that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares HMS and Stamps.com’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HMS $598.29 million 5.00 $54.99 million $0.84 40.86 Stamps.com $586.93 million 2.21 $168.64 million $9.84 7.68

Stamps.com has lower revenue, but higher earnings than HMS. Stamps.com is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than HMS, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

HMS Company Profile

HMS Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides cost containment solutions in the United States healthcare marketplace. The company offers coordination of benefits services to government and commercial healthcare payers to ensure that the correct party pays the claim; and population management solutions that provide risk-bearing organizations with intelligence across their member populations to identify risks, and enhance patient engagement and outcomes, as well as payment integrity, care management and consumer engagement, and analytical solutions. It serves state Medicaid programs, commercial health plans, federal government health agencies, government and private employers, children's health insurance program, and other healthcare payers, as well as a subcontractor. The company was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

Stamps.com Company Profile

Stamps.com Inc. provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States and Europe. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com and Endicia brands. Its solutions support various USPS mail classes, including First Class Mail, Priority Mail, Priority Mail Express, Media Mail, Parcel Select, and others. The company's USPS mailing and shipping solutions enable users to print electronic postage directly onto envelopes, plain paper, or labels using personal computer, printer, and Internet connection. It also provides multi carrier shipping solutions under the MetaPack, ShipStation, ShipWorks, and ShippingEasy brands; mailing and shipping integration solutions comprising electronic postage for transactions to partners who manage the front-end process; branded insurance to insure mails or packages; and international postage solutions. In addition, the company offers customized postage solutions under the PhotoStamps and PictureItPostage brand names, which allow consumers to turn digital photos, designs, or images into USPS-approved postage; and sells NetStamps labels, shipping labels, other mailing labels, dedicated postage printers, scales, and other mailing and shipping-focused office supplies through its mailing and shipping supplies stores. It serves individuals, small businesses, home offices, medium-size businesses, large enterprises, e-commerce merchants, and warehouse shippers. The company was formerly known as StampMaster, Inc. and changed its name to Stamps.com Inc. in December 1998. Stamps.com Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in El Segundo, California.

