Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Bought by Chemung Canal Trust Co.

Chemung Canal Trust Co. increased its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,609 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the quarter. Starbucks makes up about 1.5% of Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $6,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SBUX. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 113,900 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $8,467,000 after acquiring an additional 2,619 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,121,492 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $232,052,000 after acquiring an additional 350,124 shares during the period. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 2nd quarter valued at $218,000. Bath Savings Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 138,722 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $11,629,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,214 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. 70.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Starbucks alerts:

SBUX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $84.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Starbucks in a report on Monday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Cleveland Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.10.

In other Starbucks news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 9,973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $947,435.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,697,050. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin R. Johnson sold 23,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.32, for a total transaction of $2,299,704.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 142,767 shares of company stock worth $13,730,357 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.98% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $86.03 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $90.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.71. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $57.39 and a 1-year high of $99.72. The firm has a market cap of $102.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.53.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The coffee company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.06. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.63% and a negative return on equity of 125.91%. The firm had revenue of $6.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Article: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.