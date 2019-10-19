State of Alaska Department of Revenue Makes New Investment in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 21,978 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock, valued at approximately $540,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LPX. Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Price Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the second quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the second quarter valued at approximately $113,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the second quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the second quarter valued at approximately $252,000. 97.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Louisiana-Pacific alerts:

Louisiana-Pacific stock traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.45. 2,289,961 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,986,280. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.55 and a 200 day moving average of $24.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 3.62. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 1.42. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $20.39 and a 12-month high of $27.80.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The building manufacturing company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $588.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $641.63 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 7.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LPX. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a report on Thursday, August 8th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. ValuEngine lowered Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Louisiana-Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Longbow Research lowered Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.84.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It also markets and sells products for use in light industrial and commercial construction applications. It operates through four segments: Siding; North America Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products; and South America.

Recommended Story: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX).

Receive News & Ratings for Louisiana-Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Louisiana-Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.