State of Alaska Department of Revenue Purchases 16,400 Shares of Oritani Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:ORIT)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Oritani Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:ORIT) by 125.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,451 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,400 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.07% of Oritani Financial worth $521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORIT. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oritani Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $14,023,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Oritani Financial by 54.6% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 861,544 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,281,000 after buying an additional 304,168 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Oritani Financial during the second quarter worth $2,863,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Oritani Financial by 169.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 173,535 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,079,000 after buying an additional 109,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new stake in Oritani Financial during the second quarter worth $1,911,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Oritani Financial alerts:

NASDAQ:ORIT traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 209,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,748. The firm has a market cap of $821.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.64 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.64 and a 200-day moving average of $17.14. Oritani Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $14.07 and a 12 month high of $18.55.

Oritani Financial (NASDAQ:ORIT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $25.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.00 million. Oritani Financial had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 32.43%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ORIT. BidaskClub upgraded Oritani Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Sandler O’Neill upgraded Oritani Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. ValuEngine downgraded Oritani Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oritani Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.

About Oritani Financial

Oritani Financial Corp. operates as a savings and loan holding company for Oritani Bank that provides various banking services for individual and corporate customers. The company accepts a range of deposit products, such as non-interest and interest-bearing demand and NOW checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, retirement accounts, and time deposits.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Capital?



Receive News & Ratings for Oritani Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oritani Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.