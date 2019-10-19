State of Alaska Department of Revenue Trims Stock Position in SolarWinds Corp (NYSE:SWI)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its holdings in SolarWinds Corp (NYSE:SWI) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,689 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,908 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in SolarWinds were worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of SolarWinds by 100.2% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 20,923 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 10,470 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC increased its position in SolarWinds by 187.6% during the second quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 186,937 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,428,000 after purchasing an additional 121,937 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in SolarWinds by 184.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,960 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SolarWinds during the second quarter worth approximately $2,275,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SolarWinds during the second quarter worth approximately $1,243,000. 95.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of SolarWinds from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SolarWinds from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of SolarWinds from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of SolarWinds from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $17.50 in a research report on Sunday, June 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of SolarWinds from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. SolarWinds currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.37.

Shares of SolarWinds stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 524,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 771,109. SolarWinds Corp has a 1-year low of $12.25 and a 1-year high of $21.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.33 and a 200 day moving average of $18.33. The company has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion and a PE ratio of 27.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). SolarWinds had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 67.62%. The business had revenue of $230.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.51 million. SolarWinds’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SolarWinds Corp will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SolarWinds Profile

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) infrastructure management software products in the United States and internationally. It offers products to monitor and manage network, system, desktop, application, storage, and database and Website infrastructures, whether on-premise, in the public or private cloud, or in a hybrid IT infrastructure.

