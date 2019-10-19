Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on STLD. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Steel Dynamics to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Longbow Research downgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 12th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.40.

Shares of Steel Dynamics stock opened at $28.71 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.23, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Steel Dynamics has a 12-month low of $25.02 and a 12-month high of $42.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.91.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 28.50% and a net margin of 9.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.69 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Steel Dynamics will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Miguel Alvarez purchased 8,920 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.72 per share, for a total transaction of $247,262.40. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,404. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in Steel Dynamics by 96.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,016 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Steel Dynamics by 752.6% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Steel Dynamics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Steel Dynamics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in Steel Dynamics by 440.5% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,454 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.04% of the company’s stock.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the steel products manufacturing and metals recycling businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including rounds, angles, flats, reinforcing bars, and channels and specialty steel sections.

