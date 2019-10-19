Stellar Africagold (CVE:SPX) Stock Price Up 25%

Shares of Stellar Africagold (CVE:SPX) rose 25% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, approximately 73,000 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 5% from the average daily volume of 69,555 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 million and a P/E ratio of -1.82.

About Stellar Africagold (CVE:SPX)

Stellar AfricaGold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in West Africa and Canada. The company primarily explores for gold. Its principal project is the 80% owned Balandougou gold project located in Guinea. The company was formerly known as Stellar Pacific Ventures Inc and changed its name to Stellar AfricaGold Inc in March 2013.

