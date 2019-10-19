Steris PLC (NYSE:STE) Shares Bought by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Steris PLC (NYSE:STE) by 7.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,559 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Steris were worth $1,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Steris by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,658 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its position in Steris by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,267 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in Steris by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 590 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in Steris by 114.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 253 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Steris by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 29,442 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,383,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. 87.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Steris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Steris currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.20.

STE opened at $143.37 on Friday. Steris PLC has a one year low of $99.14 and a one year high of $156.66. The company has a market cap of $12.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.96 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.50.

Steris (NYSE:STE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.12. Steris had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 11.22%. The business had revenue of $696.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $674.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Steris PLC will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 9th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. This is an increase from Steris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Steris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.27%.

In related news, VP Cary L. Majors sold 5,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.67, for a total transaction of $801,517.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP John Adam Zangerle sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.15, for a total value of $142,150.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 117,815 shares of company stock worth $17,862,262. Company insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operations of a sterile processing department; and equipment used in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

