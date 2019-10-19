Steven Prestrelski Sells 27,700 Shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:XERS) Stock

Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:XERS) insider Steven Prestrelski sold 27,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $249,300.00.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $9.01 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.64. Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc has a twelve month low of $6.85 and a twelve month high of $25.49. The company has a market capitalization of $216.98 million, a PE ratio of -1.81 and a beta of -0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 6.00, a current ratio of 6.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $0.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.20 million. Xeris Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 107.65% and a negative net margin of 4,876.50%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Xeris Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Xeris Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $71,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Xeris Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Xeris Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $245,000. 62.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on XERS. Royal Bank of Canada set a $18.00 price target on Xeris Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Xeris Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ready-to-use injectable and infusible drug formulations. Its proprietary XeriSol and XeriJect formulation technologies allow for the subcutaneous and intramuscular delivery of highly-concentrated, ready-to-use formulations of peptides, proteins, antibodies, and small molecules using commercially available syringes, auto-injectors, multi-dose pens, and infusion pumps.

