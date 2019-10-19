Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) Trading Up 7.3% Following Insider Buying Activity

Shares of Stitch Fix Inc (NASDAQ:SFIX) were up 7.3% on Thursday following insider buying activity. The stock traded as high as $23.43 and last traded at $23.41, approximately 3,563,368 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 40% from the average daily volume of 2,552,147 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.82.

Specifically, insider Scott Darling sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total value of $26,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,571,300.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Mike C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.41, for a total value of $306,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 62,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,280,952.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 246,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,154,720. 56.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get Stitch Fix alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on SFIX shares. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Stitch Fix from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group started coverage on Stitch Fix in a research note on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Stitch Fix in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Stitch Fix from $34.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies cut their target price on Stitch Fix from $28.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.67.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.50, a P/E/G ratio of 32.08 and a beta of 3.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.59.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 1st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $432.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $432.44 million. Stitch Fix had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 2.34%. The company’s revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. Analysts predict that Stitch Fix Inc will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 392.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.43% of the company’s stock.

Stitch Fix Company Profile (NASDAQ:SFIX)

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile app in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc. and changed its name to Stitch Fix, Inc in October 2011.

Featured Story: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Receive News & Ratings for Stitch Fix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stitch Fix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.