Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK)

Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Traders purchased 646 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,192% compared to the typical daily volume of 50 put options.

Shares of NYSE:WLK opened at $61.79 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.52 and a 200 day moving average of $65.12. The stock has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.61. Westlake Chemical has a 12 month low of $55.82 and a 12 month high of $81.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.08. Westlake Chemical had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 11.05%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share. Westlake Chemical’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Westlake Chemical will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WLK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Westlake Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of Westlake Chemical in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Macquarie set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Westlake Chemical and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Nomura reduced their price objective on shares of Westlake Chemical from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Westlake Chemical from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.72.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in Westlake Chemical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new position in Westlake Chemical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in Westlake Chemical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in Westlake Chemical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Westlake Chemical by 219.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,916 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter. 30.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Westlake Chemical

Westlake Chemical Corporation manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment offers polyethylene, styrene monomers, and various ethylene co-products, as well as sells propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen products.

