Storm Price Reaches $0.0013 on Exchanges (STORM)

Storm (CURRENCY:STORM) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 19th. In the last week, Storm has traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Storm token can now be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges including Upbit, Binance, Coinrail and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). Storm has a total market capitalization of $8.17 million and approximately $689,579.00 worth of Storm was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003661 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012611 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.18 or 0.00227676 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.50 or 0.01133436 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000791 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00029639 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00089036 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Storm Token Profile

Storm’s genesis date was July 6th, 2017. Storm’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,334,945,214 tokens. Storm’s official Twitter account is @Storm_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Storm is stormtoken.com. The Reddit community for Storm is /r/stormtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Storm

Storm can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, HitBTC, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Upbit, Bitbns, YoBit, Coinrail, Kyber Network, WazirX, Binance, Bancor Network, Bittrex, Radar Relay and Coinnest. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Storm directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Storm should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Storm using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

