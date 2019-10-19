Strategic Blueprint LLC Acquires New Shares in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU)

Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp in the second quarter worth about $176,928,000. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. boosted its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 60,704.8% during the second quarter. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. now owns 1,702,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,431,000 after buying an additional 1,699,734 shares during the period. Davis Selected Advisers boosted its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 6.1% during the second quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 11,119,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,930,000 after buying an additional 640,367 shares during the period. Broad Peak Investment Management LTD. boosted its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 9,314.9% during the second quarter. Broad Peak Investment Management LTD. now owns 552,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,330,000 after buying an additional 546,320 shares during the period. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. boosted its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 35.9% during the second quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 1,777,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,683,000 after buying an additional 469,939 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EDU stock traded down $1.08 on Friday, hitting $113.82. 784,913 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,150,402. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $111.54 and a 200 day moving average of $98.52. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp has a fifty-two week low of $50.30 and a fifty-two week high of $117.41.

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $842.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $833.78 million. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 7.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that New Oriental Education & Tech Grp will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective (up from $115.00) on shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. ValuEngine cut New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.77.

About New Oriental Education & Tech Grp

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Language Training and Test Preparation Courses, and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to achieve better scores on entrance exams for admission into high schools or higher education institutions, as well as for children to teach English.

