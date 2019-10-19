Strategic Blueprint LLC Takes $25,000 Position in Brookfield Asset Management Inc (NYSE:BAM)

Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 233.0% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 24.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BAM traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $53.37. The company had a trading volume of 795,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,545,001. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $52.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.37. Brookfield Asset Management Inc has a one year low of $36.58 and a one year high of $54.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.89 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.25. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 3.31% and a net margin of 4.86%. The firm had revenue of $16.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th.

BAM has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine cut Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. TD Securities upped their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Citigroup upped their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $56.00 to $62.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.92.

About Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. The firm specializes in early stage, acquisition, distressed investments, short-term financing to mid-market companies, corporate carve-outs, recapitalizations, convertible, senior and mezzanine financings, operational and capital structure restructuring, strategic re-direction, turnaround, and under-performing midmarket companies.

