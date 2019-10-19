Suedzucker AG (ETR:SZU) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Suedzucker AG (ETR:SZU) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €15.13 ($17.60).

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SZU shares. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Suedzucker in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €14.00 ($16.28) target price on Suedzucker and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Independent Research set a €13.50 ($15.70) target price on Suedzucker and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Nord/LB set a €16.50 ($19.19) target price on Suedzucker and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Warburg Research set a €14.60 ($16.98) target price on Suedzucker and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th.

SZU stock traded down €0.13 ($0.15) on Monday, hitting €12.26 ($14.26). 245,350 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 410,903. Suedzucker has a 12-month low of €10.85 ($12.62) and a 12-month high of €16.20 ($18.84). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €14.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €13.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.22, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.49. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.82.

About Suedzucker

Südzucker AG supplies sugar products in Europe and internationally. It operates through four segments: Sugar, Special Products, CropEnergies, and Fruit. The Sugar segment produces and sells sugar, sugary specialty products, animal feed and, fertilizers to food industry, retailers, and agriculture market.

