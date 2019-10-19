Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Acquires 2,618 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 14.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,618 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $1,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ES. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 21.5% during the second quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 24.7% during the second quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian lifted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 2.0% during the second quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 7,233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services lifted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 25.8% during the second quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 692 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit X LLC increased its holdings in Eversource Energy by 2.6% during the third quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 5,824 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. 78.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ES shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.82.

In other news, CFO Philip J. Lembo sold 1,256 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.61, for a total value of $99,990.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 8,298 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total transaction of $641,435.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE ES traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $85.60. 1,091,934 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,615,697. Eversource Energy has a 1 year low of $61.57 and a 1 year high of $86.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.20.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th were paid a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is 65.24%.

Eversource Energy Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

