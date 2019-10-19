Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Acquires New Position in HUYA Inc – (NYSE:HUYA)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd acquired a new stake in HUYA Inc – (NYSE:HUYA) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 77,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,841,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HUYA. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in HUYA by 2,989.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,797,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,557,000 after buying an additional 4,642,652 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of HUYA during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,971,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HUYA during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,266,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HUYA during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,078,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of HUYA during the second quarter valued at approximately $23,289,000. 21.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HUYA shares. Daiwa Capital Markets raised HUYA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 8th. HSBC started coverage on HUYA in a report on Monday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised HUYA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on HUYA in a report on Monday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.80 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered HUYA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.55.

HUYA stock traded down $1.34 on Friday, reaching $21.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,096,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,399,526. HUYA Inc – has a 52 week low of $14.44 and a 52 week high of $30.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.30 and a beta of 1.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 4.83.

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.68. HUYA had a return on equity of 5.53% and a net margin of 5.31%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that HUYA Inc – will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HUYA Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company also provides advertising and online game-related services. As of December 31, 2017, its live streaming content covered approximately 2,600 games, including mobile, PC, and console games.

