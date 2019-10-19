Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Buys 2,071 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,071 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $1,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DFS. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in Discover Financial Services in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new position in Discover Financial Services in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 75.6% in the 2nd quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Discover Financial Services in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management bought a new position in Discover Financial Services in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

DFS stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $78.94. 1,456,491 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,775,134. Discover Financial Services has a 1 year low of $54.36 and a 1 year high of $92.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $80.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.82. The stock has a market cap of $25.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.21. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 21.00% and a return on equity of 26.76%. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. Discover Financial Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.59%.

DFS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Nomura upped their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley set a $97.00 target price on shares of Discover Financial Services and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, JMP Securities raised shares of Discover Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Discover Financial Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.53.

In other Discover Financial Services news, SVP Edward W. Mcgrogan sold 1,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.35, for a total transaction of $174,910.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,040,969.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO R. Mark Graf sold 4,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.44, for a total transaction of $441,493.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,741,802.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,663 shares of company stock worth $2,534,291 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

