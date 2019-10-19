Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $1.97 Million Stock Holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 104,193 shares of the computer maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,049 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in HP were worth $1,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in HP by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,516 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. PagnatoKarp Partners LLC increased its position in HP by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. PagnatoKarp Partners LLC now owns 14,284 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its position in HP by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 8,719 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC increased its position in HP by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 15,356 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the period. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC increased its position in HP by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 92,704 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HPQ traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.85. The stock had a trading volume of 11,181,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,890,228. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.03 and its 200 day moving average is $19.48. HP Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.93 and a 52 week high of $25.72. The stock has a market cap of $25.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.42.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The computer maker reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. HP had a net margin of 7.18% and a negative return on equity of 265.02%. The company had revenue of $14.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Dion J. Weisler sold 437,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total value of $7,873,449.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HPQ. Loop Capital cut shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Citigroup set a $20.00 price target on shares of HP and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of HP from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. UBS Group cut shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $19.00 price target on shares of HP and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.73.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

