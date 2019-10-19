Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $2.12 Million Stake in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 51,577 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,016 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Twitter were worth $2,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Twitter by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 78,372,606 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,735,204,000 after buying an additional 1,510,879 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Twitter by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,390,324 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $397,522,000 after buying an additional 630,885 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Twitter by 17,011.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,494,744 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $366,266,000 after buying an additional 10,433,413 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Twitter by 331.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,337,600 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $256,082,000 after buying an additional 5,636,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Twitter by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,919,539 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $206,592,000 after buying an additional 1,110,127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Twitter in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Barclays set a $34.00 target price on shares of Twitter and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Twitter in a research report on Friday. Cascend Securities boosted their target price on shares of Twitter from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Citigroup set a $45.00 target price on shares of Twitter and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Twitter currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.19.

Shares of Twitter stock traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $38.99. 12,257,322 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,498,326. Twitter Inc has a 12 month low of $26.26 and a 12 month high of $45.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a current ratio of 4.33. The stock has a market cap of $30.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.89, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.83.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The social networking company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. Twitter had a net margin of 71.46% and a return on equity of 7.93%. The company had revenue of $841.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $828.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. Twitter’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Twitter Inc will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Twitter news, Director David S. Rosenblatt sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.04, for a total transaction of $1,601,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael Montano sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total transaction of $70,577.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 142,337 shares of company stock valued at $5,819,800. Company insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

