SUMMIT THERAPEU/S (NASDAQ:SMMT) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SUMMIT THERAPEU/S (NASDAQ:SMMT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $1.75 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Summit Therapeutics PLC is engaged in the discovery and development of drug to treat the fatal muscle wasting disease Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy and infections caused by the bacteria C. difficile. Summit Therapeutics PLC is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom. “

Get SUMMIT THERAPEU/S alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently commented on SMMT. ValuEngine raised shares of SUMMIT THERAPEU/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of SUMMIT THERAPEU/S from a c- rating to a d- rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $1.88.

SMMT stock opened at $1.71 on Tuesday. SUMMIT THERAPEU/S has a one year low of $1.10 and a one year high of $2.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 3.93.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SUMMIT THERAPEU/S stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of SUMMIT THERAPEU/S (NASDAQ:SMMT) by 120.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 216,897 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 118,501 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.57% of SUMMIT THERAPEU/S worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

SUMMIT THERAPEU/S Company Profile

Summit Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel medicines to treat rare and infectious diseases in the United Kingdom and North America. It is conducting clinical programmes focused on the genetic disease Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) and the infectious disease Clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

Further Reading: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SUMMIT THERAPEU/S (SMMT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SUMMIT THERAPEU/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SUMMIT THERAPEU/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.